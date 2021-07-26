Large-scale animal rescue underway in York County Monday

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A large-scale animal rescue was underway on Monday in York, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

The operation took place along West Liberty Hill Road, according to a tweet on their account.

Officials said that due to the scale and size of the operation, the York County Animal Shelter would not be taking in any additional animals.

It is unknown at this time exactly how many animals were rescued, or if any arrests were made.

the operation was conducted by both the sheriff’s office and the animal shelter in York County.