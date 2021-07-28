2 drivers who fatally struck pedestrian in York hit-and-run are charged

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A second arrest was made in last month’s hit and run where a victim was fatally struck by multiple vehicles that fled the scene, York Police aid on Wednesday.

York resident Clifford Quinn, 31, faces charges including felony hit and run resulting in death. Quinn was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident on June 9 in the early morning hours along Railroad Ave.

The pedestrian, Nicholas Dunnavant, 26, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed from several witness accounts that Dunnavant had been struck by two vehicles that fled the scene and a search ensued for the suspects.

York resident Jermell Anthony, 33, was identified as one of the suspects. Anthony was arrested on Sunday after police were responding to an unrelated call regarding gunshots. He faces multiple charges from both incidents including felony hit and run and discharging a gun.