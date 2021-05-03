Body found during York County welfare check; homicide investigation underway

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A welfare check at a home in York turned into a homicide investigation after detectives ruled the death of a homeowner as ‘suspicious’.

Officials responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Sunday around 9 p.m. to a home on Lowry Row after a caller told police they had not been able to get in touch with the resident of the home all day.

The unidentified homeowner was found unresponsive and unsuccessful attempts at CPR were made and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

York PD said the door of the home was open upon arrival and due to the suspicious nature of the incident, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

This is an active investigation.