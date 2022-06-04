YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday, June 3 was a special day for York Police Chief “Andy” Robinson for the rest of his life.

He sat at his newly cleaned desk – radio in hand – for the last time.

“From the time I was a little boy I wanted to be a police officer,” he said.

Robinson fulfilled his dream – spending nearly 12 of his 25-year career protecting the people of York as their Chief of Police.

He was influenced by his grandfather, a deputy sheriff, and Officer Roscoe – a beloved school crossing guard in his hometown.

He says growing up with a fondness for law enforcement and wanting to help people – and he believes he’s done just that.

“The first day when I came to work here, I went through the doors, and I went up to dispatch and asked if they could open the doors and the dispatch looked at me and said who are you? And somebody told her “That’s the new chief” and the look on her face. But it’s been so many fond memories in this building, and I’m just so blessed to have had to career that I’ve had,” Chief Robinson said. ​

Completion of service — with the Order of Palmetto, a congressional record, and a congressional coin given to him by state leaders to add to his list of accomplishments. ​

“Today is a very bittersweet day,” he told QCN, fighting back tears.

In front of his staff, family, and friends – Robinson’s daughter Kennedy helped him sign off one last time.

“Attention all units it is with great pleasure to announce that after 25 years of dedicated law enforcement service, my dad Chief Andy Robinson of the York City Police Department badge # 10 is retiring and doing is final 10-42. You have impacted countless lives in our community and state – it is my honor dad to acknowledge your final 1042 and let me be the first to officially welcome you to retirement. Congratulations we love you.”

His only response –

“Thank you York PD, its been my pleasure – God bless you all”

Robinson hopes the people here will remember that he was a fair chief and always treated people the way he wanted to be treated.

Chief Brian Trial is the next in line for the Chief Position.

He will be sworn in next week.