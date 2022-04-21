YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A county worker was killed Wednesday when he was pinned underneath his work vehicle at a construction site.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office, 56-year-old Marvin Eugene Long of Indian Trail was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
The circumstance surrounding what led up to Long’s death are not clear at this time. Clover Police Department and the York County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation.