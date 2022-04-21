YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A county worker was killed Wednesday when he was pinned underneath his work vehicle at a construction site.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, 56-year-old Marvin Eugene Long of Indian Trail was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

The circumstance surrounding what led up to Long’s death are not clear at this time. Clover Police Department and the York County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation.