YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s voting time in South Carolina – and the doors of Community Church at Lake Wylie opened a little more than usual today as one of the busiest polling locations in York County.

“It went very smoothly.”

Alan Helms, the York County Director of Voter Registrations and Elections says voter turnout for the primaries was pretty good.

“We’re actually kind of in the same range as the last primary elections, we typically see a slightly lower turnout than we do in the general elections so it’s kind of typically at the moment,”

But one River Hill woman, who spoke to us off-camera, wasn’t happy with the turnout number in her area.

“In the River Hills community, there were 319 voters, and how I know is because I was the last person to vote – out of 3000 people,” she said.

Austin and Amanda White came just in the nick of time to cast their ballots. They came out to vote to make sure the candidates they supported made it to the general election.

“It’s really easy to post about how upset you are about how this is happening in this situation, and if I was in this place, it would be maybe a certain other way but when you come out and you put the people… you try to do your best to vote for people who you care about and who you think would have your best interest in mind, that’s really how things change,” Austin White said.

Republicans were asked three questions on their ballots about issues that could become hot topics in South Carolina in the future.

The questions don’t decide anything – but help gauge where republican party members are at with certain issues.

Two of the questions discuss assigning political parties when registering to vote and when people decide to run for their local school board just like candidates for other elected offices.

“I don’t think it’s necessary. I think sometimes for uninformed voters if they lean one way or another it’s helpful to know that, otherwise if you’re an informed voter I don’t think it’s necessary for that.”

The last question discusses responsibility for damages in a lawsuit. Todd elder says he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to split.

“That’s just going to bog down the system. Because it’s already bad enough trying to go to court trying to get a tort suit and it just makes it more difficult to figure out who’s responsible for what particulate percentage, like, man who assigns that, who makes that decision,” Elder said.

As for those advisory questions on the Republican ballots across the state. All three questions were approved by a margin of 3 to 1.