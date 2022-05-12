FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — MorningStar accused York County of violating the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act by failing to turn over documents related to the county’s scathing statement in March on the ongoing dispute over the ministry’s Heritage Tower.

The tower, a 35-year-old building in Fort Mill, was once set to be a part of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker’s “Heritage USA” property.

Construction on Heritage Tower began in 1986. While the foundations and exterior were completed, only several interior floors were built to completion before financial scandal surrounding the Christian theme park and Jim Bakker halted work on the tower.

The county and MorningStar reportedly entered into a development agreement to either “complete or demolish” the tower within five years with specific dates, deadlines and construction financing, according to York County officials.

After years of litigation, county officials issued a lengthy public statement on March 17 giving its side of the dispute and offering a series of rebuttals to public statements made by MorningStar.

The county claimed that PTL Ministries never applied for a certificate of occupancy during construction, and no certificate was ever obtained.

As a result, the statement said, the tower has never been inhabited. York County said that since a certificate of occupancy was never received, any plans to complete the tower must “meet or exceed the requirements of current building codes,” meaning the building cannot be “grandfathered” in using old building codes.

The ongoing disputes led to a series of delays and litigation.

According to a lawsuit filed on May 11, MorningStar said it requested documents county officials alluded to in the public statement, but the county refused.

The lawsuit claims York County is hiding behind “attorney-client privilege,” even though lawyers said the information is not protected.

MorningStar claims the county “has violated the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act by its failure to run over certain public documents” filed under an FIOA Request dated March 17.

The lawsuit also states that because York County “blasted” the information in a press release, it waved its claim to attorney-client privilege.

Queen City News is reaching out to York County for a response to the lawsuit.