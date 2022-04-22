YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Scammers are targeting people living in York County with the goal of collecting hundreds of dollars.

The York County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Rock Hill woman had gotten a call from two men pretending to be a captain and lieutenant with the department.

The caller identified himself as Captain Carson Neely and said the woman ‘had missed jury duty’ and was ‘being charged with failure to appear and contempt of court.’

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The caller then handed the phone over to another man who identified himself as Lieutenant Mann or Manning and told her she could come to Moss and see the judge and handle the issues then or provide payments over the phone and ‘clear the whole situation.’

The Rock Hill woman said she knew of Captain Neely and by the way the two men worded the issue over the phone, she believed the situation to be legit.

The woman told the Sheriff’s Office that the two men told her to send the money, which was $750 for each charge totaling $1,500, for a ‘holding fee.’ The woman set over the money via a cash/currency app.

After the call, the Rock Hill woman found the judge’s information and called their office in Fort Mill where she was informed by a clerk to ‘hang up on scammers’ and report the incident to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Rock Hill woman said the number that called her was an 803 area code. The number returns out of Edgefield but the Sheriff’s Office stated there is no further information at this time.

This case remains active and open.