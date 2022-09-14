ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The broken glass behind a Rock Hill CVS is all that’s left from a stolen car and chase through two cities in York County.

Dashcam video from a York County deputy showed when the chase began.

Authorities say Tyshawn Malik Benjamin, 25, was the man behind the wheel.

“At 4:35, we were asked to check the area of Market Street and Baxter Village for a stolen car out of Charlotte,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Tolson said the chase was about 25 minutes.

“At 4:44, deputies located the vehicle in the Baxter YMCA parking lot; they asked the driver to get out of the car. At 4:42, he sped off towards I-77 towards Rock Hill; the chase began and reached speeds of 90 MPH,” Tolson continued.

At one point, Benjamin stopped the vehicle at the chicken king restaurant on West Main Street. As deputies drew their weapons, Benjamin took off again.

And after a short time, the chase ended at the CVS on Cherry Road.

One deputy chased him, and the other tried to cut him off on the other side. But even though Benjamin is cornered, he tries one more time to elude deputies, ramming the stolen car into Senior Deputy Kory Wedow’s vehicle, nearly crushing him.

Then, shots were fired.

“What his intention was… to get away… was his intention to harm the deputy was his intention both, I don’t know, but clearly his actions put deputy Wedow’s health and life in very clear danger,” Tolson said. “His actions, in my opinion, were extremely appropriate.”

Here’s part of the dash cam video .@YCSO_SC is providing the media.



3 shots were fired at the suspect pic.twitter.com/OHHp1ofOi6 — Shaquira Speaks (@speakin_ontv) September 14, 2022

Angela Williams says she was working in her salon when she heard the shots.

“Pow pow pow, and then I was like, I looked at my coworkers like did y’all hear that..? And they were like, uh yeah,” Williams said.

She says she was terrified because this type of thing doesn’t happen in this area. Once she calmed down and found out what had happened, she understood.

Sheriff Tolson says he believes his deputies responded accordingly.

“He did not make Mr. Benjamin’s choices; Mr. Benjamin made those choices. Deputy Wedow was simply defending his life, and at the end of the day, I’d rather see a deputy go home in the line of duty than the bad guy,” Tolson said. “You shot a man that didn’t have a firearm; we did. But you can clearly see in the video he’s armed. He’s armed with a very powerful and dangerous instrument called a very heavy vehicle. During this 24-minute pursuit, Mr. Benjamin had multiple opportunities to decide what his fate was going to be.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division picked up the investigation on Tuesday.

Queen City News is awaiting information on how many shots hit the suspect, but after he was shot, he was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

York County coroner Sabrina Gast says Benjamin’s body will undergo an autopsy on Thursday.

The two deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.