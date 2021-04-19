York County reports multiple deadly accidents from the weekend

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple deadly accidents from over the weekend were reported by York County officials on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a single-vehicle accident Friday night in Clover on Highway 55. A vehicle that had left the roadway and struck numerous trees was found and the driver of the vehicle, York resident Justin Garvin, 31, was pronounced dead on the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is actively investigating this accident and autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

The second accident occured Sunday night when officials responded to calls regarding a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Forest View Road and Piedmont Road in Blacksburg. A motorcycle that had left the roadway and struck a tree was found and the driver, Gastonia resident Enoch Bristol, 47, was pronounced dead on the scene.

SCHP is actively investigating this accident and autopsy and toxicology results are pending.