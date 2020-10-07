Mother and acquaintance charged in 7-week-old infant girl’s death in York County

Officials said on Wednesday that two suspects have been charged with neglect and abuse after a child died three and a half months ago in York County.

Aaron Doster, 22, and Hannah Parton, 21, of Hickory Grove, South Carolina, face multiple charges including child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Doster has been charged with homicide.

Parton is the mother, however, Doster is not the father. It is unclear what relationship Doster had with both parties involved.

Detectives say the seven-week-old infant girl died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The incident occurred on June 23 and the investigation has been ongoing.

