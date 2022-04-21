YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – York County officials filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Cities of Rock Hill and Tega Cay over their alleged failure to reimburse the county for the cost of holding inmates.

County officials said the cities have had an agreement with the county and Kevin Tolson for “many years” that allows inmates to be detained at the York County Detention Center as long as the city officials reimburse the cost of their municipal inmates.

Last year, the lawsuit claims, Rock Hill and Tega Cay declined to pay the county and sheriff for their detention services and expected to continue to send their detainees to the detention center without payment.

County officials also said that the Cities have refused to enter into written agreements with the county and sheriff that would govern the joint provision of services.

The lawsuit accused the cities of attempting to “unlawfully collude” to force York County and Sheriff Tolson to “pay for and provide services which the municipalities are statutorily required to provide.”

According to the lawsuit, the housing of city inmates by the county has been accomplished by intergovernmental agreement with a defined reimbursement schedule.

But, the lawsuit claims, Rock Hill and Tega Cay tried to “illegally conspire to join forces” and avoid their statutory duties, passing the price on to York County without their consent or an arrangement to repay the costs.

County officials said Clover, Fort Mill and York have all signed agreements with the County.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare that the Cities of Rock Hill and Tega Cay must enter a written agreement with the county to house detainees or require them to house their own inmates.

York County is also seeking damages to reimburse for the expenses of housing their respective inmates.

Queen City News has reached out to the Cities of Rock Hill and Tega Cay for comments.