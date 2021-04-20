York County couple wins $1 million off a $10 scratch-off bought in Gastonia

CLOVER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A York County couple hit a $1 million jackpot from a $10 scratch-off bought in Gastonia, according to the NC Lottery.
Gloria Walls and Gary Daniel from Clover, S.C. hit the jackpot on a Jumbo Bucks ticket they bought at a Harris Teeter in Gastonia.
“When I scratched off that number ‘9’, I couldn’t speak and the tears came down,” Walls said.
It wasn’t the first time the two have struck luck. Walls and Daniel won $500 about two months ago.
“We thought we hit the big time then!” the couple said.
Gloria and Gary claimed their prize in Raleigh, taking home a lump sum of $212,251 each after required state and federal tax withholdings.