YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Councilman Brandon Guffey submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday from the council as he focuses on an election bid for a seat in the South Carolina State House.
Guffey, the representative for District 6, said his resignation will take effect on November 7, a day before South Carolinians vote in the general election.
“While there are still many things I would love to see changed locally, I feel I can continue to improve York County while being an ally in the State House should you choose to elect me as your representative on November 8th,” he said.
The Republican councilman is campaigning for South Carolina State House District 48.
“York County has had strong leadership for many years, and I am confident the citizens will continue to demand strong leadership moving forward,” Guffey said in his letter of resignation.
Read his full letter of resignation below:
Dear Chairwoman Cox and members of County Council,
Pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 8-1-145, I formally tender my irrevocable letter of resignation from the York County Council, effective November 7, 2022. By copy of this letter, I am informing Alan Helms, Voter Registration and Elections Director, and David Hudspeth County Manager of my decision to resign.
I have enjoyed representing the citizens of York County since being elected and will continue to do so as your District 6 representative until November 7th. I feel that we as a council have worked exceptionally well together with a variety of opinions but a mutual amount of respect for one another. That is the way the government is supposed to run. I am proud to state that county residents have more freedom today than when I began this journey. We have been through a recode that continues to improve our vision of the county moving forward and allows for businesses that once were prohibited by overly restrictive zoning codes. We have shown the citizens we represent that government, while it moves at a snail’s pace, can be agile if all are on board. We have faced a worldwide epidemic, addressed our vision of passive recreation, set a plan for smart growth, and continue fighting for infrastructure.
While there are still many things I would love to see changed locally, I feel I can continue to improve York County while being an ally in the State House should you choose to elect me as your representative on November 8th. I am confident that all our current council members will strive to finish out strong in accomplishing our goals as promised when campaigning. When elected, I ran on three issues. 1) Pro-Life 2) Term Limits 3) Infrastructure I addressed two issues while in office and will continue to address term limits for elected officials moving forward, regardless of title or position. As we transition into the new year, there will be at least three new council members, and I hope they continue to have a variety of opinions with solid core beliefs. I hope they fight for each of their districts with the ultimate vision of what is best for York County as a whole. I hope they keep in mind that Government is rarely the solution but often the problem. I am confident in our current management team and staff in keeping the county in a robust financial state while focusing on improving the quality of life for staff and all residents. There are many issues facing many counties across the country. Still, York County has had strong leadership for many years, and I am confident the citizens will continue to demand strong leadership moving forward.
When I filed to run for council initially, I explained that my faith was the reason for doing so, and I will continue to lead my life, putting God first along with my family and community. I am far from a perfect man, but I strive to improve daily. I have learned over the past two years that faith and prayer are a must in all aspects of my life. With the loss of my son, tragically on July 27th I am more confident in that statement and ask all of the community to pray for my family moving forward continually. I cannot express my gratitude enough to all within the community for your support and love over the past few weeks. My love for my community and York County has only strengthened. This tragedy has opened my eyes to what is most important, and I have a renewed passion for being the genuine person God has made me in order to stand up for the genuine community that is York County.Brandon Guffey