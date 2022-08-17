YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Councilman Brandon Guffey submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday from the council as he focuses on an election bid for a seat in the South Carolina State House.

Guffey, the representative for District 6, said his resignation will take effect on November 7, a day before South Carolinians vote in the general election.

“While there are still many things I would love to see changed locally, I feel I can continue to improve York County while being an ally in the State House should you choose to elect me as your representative on November 8th,” he said.

The Republican councilman is campaigning for South Carolina State House District 48.

“York County has had strong leadership for many years, and I am confident the citizens will continue to demand strong leadership moving forward,” Guffey said in his letter of resignation.

Read his full letter of resignation below: