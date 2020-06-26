York County councilman pushes for mask mandate

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Right now, there are more than 28,000 cases of COIVD-19 in the Palmetto State. As of recent, Myrtle Beach has been reporting a lot of those positive results, but as of now, most of the confirmed cases are in Greenville County.

Right now, state leaders are being strongly recommending masks and people are being urged to wear them, but there are some cities in towns in South Carolina mandating them.

If one councilman has his way, York County will be next.

If you look in downtown Rock Hill, you are bound to see some wearing face coverings, but a lot are not.

“The majority of the people i see, they’re not wearing them,” business owner Kay Click said.

Click works on Main Street and even though masks and face coverings are being urged, it’s not a requirement here, yet.

“At this time we’re not requiring masks. We’re not really close, but we’re not requiring them, but that could change.

One York County councilman is looking to his colleagues to consider a mask mandate.

“We feel we’ve come to a breaking point to mandate mask wearing while out in public,” William “Bump” Roddey said.

Roddey is the councilman looking at the requirement. He says with other cities, and now North Carolina requiring masks and the huge spike in cases in South Carolina, something needs to be done.

“It’s about public safety. That’s what’s at stake here,” Roddey said.

Legally, they can do it. The state’s attorney general, Alan Wilson, even says so.

‘”it is not prohibited by another state or federal law. It is actually, literally, authorized in the state constitution for local governments to have these emergency powers,” Wilson said.

That’s led other cities and towns to adopt their own mask mandate. Click says it may be a hard pill to slow for many.

“A lot of them are wearing them improperly, they’re not changing them like they should,” he said.

But Roddey says it may be the only way COVID-19 cases in the county go down.

“Once you get the COVID, you’re going to have to quarantine and not do those things you can do right now by just wearing a mask.”

FOX 46 did reach out to other county councilmembers to see if they’d support something like this, but we have so far no heard back.

Should this come up for consideration, the council doesn’t have a meeting until next month, so a special meeting would have to be called if they want it sooner.