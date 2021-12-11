York Co. suspects stole thousands of pieces of mail from 2K+ victims: Sheriff

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects in York County have been arrested and are accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail from over 2,000 victims, the local sheriff said Saturday.

34-year-old Charlotte resident Jennings Keziah and 28-year-old Gastonia resident Tressa Baucom both face multip[le charges including credit card and identity theft and fraud. They were arrested Tuesday.

Deputies began investigating after receiving tips that the pair were throwing mail out of a car in a Walmart parking lot in Lake Wylie. They were found to be in possession of over 3,600 pieces of mail and an additional 75 packages that did not belong to them, according to the sheriff’s report.

Over 2,000 people were identified as victims and the mail has since been returned to the victims, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives determined the mail had been taken from mailboxes and dated back through November.