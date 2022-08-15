YORK COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former York County Detention Center officer has been charged with sex misconduct with an inmate, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Monday.

33-year-old Clover resident Benjamin Skidell was arrested on Monday and faces charges including sex misconduct with an inmate, SLED said.

Documents showed between May and November of 2020 Skidell engaged in misconduct with an inmate at the detention center. The investigation included video surveillance and the subject’s statement.

He was booked at the York County Detention Center.