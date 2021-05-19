York Co. businesses worry construction driving away customers

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some businesses in York County, South Carolina are finally recovering from the ramifications of COVID-19, but now a major construction project could do just as much damage.

“I do think it’s going to impact us dramatically,” Shoppes at Rivers Edge Manager Tammy Turner said. “I think people are gonna be so aggravated, they’re just not gonna come out and shop unless they have to.”

Turner says mayhem on the main roads has made navigating the Rock Hill area very difficult. Drivers told FOX 46 this is a highly frustrating situation.

“It’s a hassle trying to get down here with everything and construction or there’s one lane available on the four-lane highway,” Turner said.

Accessibility is the issue here, according to Turner. She’s worried with all the closures and detours, customers are just going to make a B-line past her business.

“Because of where we are with the ramps and you know people having access to the side roads and (that type of thing) that will be used,” she said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Turner hopes the construction will be done sooner than later. SCDOT said the project is still scheduled to be complete no later than Sunday, May 23.