Worker struck, killed while picking up trash on I-77 north of Fort Mill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A highway worker was struck and killed along Interstate 77 near Carowinds Wednesday morning after they stopped to pick up trash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the worker stopped a trash truck in the left lane of northbound I-77 around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday morning when a box truck collided with the parked vehicle and struck them.

The worker died at the scene. A passenger in the trash truck was uninjured, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation.

No additional information was provided by Highway Patrol.

The interstate was closed for several hours Wednesday morning as officials worked to clear the scene.