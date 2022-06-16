YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on her birthday Wednesday in York County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Jennifer Timmons, 47, was operating a Nissan Altima in the area of 194 W. Old Limestone Road in York when she was struck by a white Nissan Versa that ran a stop sign.

Timmons was a resident of Smyrna, SC, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pathology and toxicology results are pending.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.