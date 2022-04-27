YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “We’re disappointed,” Laddie Parrish says.

Parrish is an outdoors guy who loves the environment.

He’s a part of a group called Protect Fishing Creek, they want to preserve this wetland from any harm— including a 14-acre rock quarry.

The group was shocked to find out that Langham Branch Creek Quarry filed a lawsuit against York County and the Planning and Development Department to use an area, despite their pleas to leave it alone.

“The last thing you want is a company coming in and causing problems with the county and having to go through the court system to get something done and I think that’s a good company that we’d like to have around,” Parrish told Queen City News.

The lawsuit says Langham Branch Creek Quarry has been working on this land for nearly a year, spending more than $800,000 to make sure it met zoning standards.

After an initial conditional approval, their proposal to build on the site was recommended for denial when the land was rezoned in March, making their initial proposal ineligible.





On April 19, Langham Branch Creek Quarry asked the courts to consider three actions to make the decision whether it could be grandfathered in under old zoning laws.

“The court granted that expedited consideration so the case is somewhat fast tracked but not as fast as they want it to because the court said the plaintiffs in this case did not meet the elements required to be granted either a writ of mandamus or a temporary injunction,” Queen City News Legal Correspondent Seema Iyer explained. The company was denied their request to be grandfathered in but was granted a hearing to be had within 30 days.

Parrish says although he doesn’t know what the meeting will be about, he and others in the group are working to do whatever they can to prevent the quarry.

“We’ve been reaching out and talking to other groups that are doing the same thing, there’s a quarry in Yadkin quarry. There’s a quarry up in NC that is up and operating and we’ve been talking with them about what they’re seeing that problems that they’re having up there,” he said.

Parrish says they like good companies that are good with the community and contribute to it, not trying to disrupt it.

The hearing is scheduled for May 12, 2022, in the council chambers.