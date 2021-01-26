EXCLUSIVE: York Co. Sheriff’s Office speaks after 47 inmates test positive for COVID-19

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- York County is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among detention center inmates.

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris says the positive cases came all because of one inmate who tested positive on January 18. However, officials say the inmate had been in jail for at least eight months, so they’re now trying to figure out how the individual first came down with the virus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provided testing kits to test the entire inmate population.

“The number sounds bad, 47 sounds bad but this is because of the preventative measures that we had in place after that first positive case and thankfully, South Carolina DHEC was able to give us access to those testing kits,” Faris said.

The jail tested 327 inmates after the positive test, resulting in 47 COVID positive inmates. Faris says those inmates were in the same housing unit as the first COVID patient.

About 25 employees on staff are in quarantine. Three of them are COVID positive. As of now, the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe those employees contracted the virus from any of the inmates.

“If we wouldn’t have had access to those testing kits, It could’ve been worse,” Faris said. “But like I said, we have it all contained. ”

Every positive inmate has been placed in their own housing unit and they’re being monitored. Each staff member who believes they came in contact with any of the inmates is home in quarantine for the next 14 days.

Faris says the Sheriff’s office is recommending that every staff member receive the vaccine if and when they can.