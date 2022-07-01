YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina officials are taking action to clear up a foul odor permeating in York county. Environmental authorities are ordering the New Indy Paper Mill to clean up its act.

“Too low…way too low. It wasn’t even a slap on the wrist,” said Jennifer Basik. She’s been living with the smell for almost two years now.

Neighbors in several counties woke up Friday morning to news of SC DHEC taking action against New Indy Containerboard Company.

A whopping $129,360 fine for violating at least five pollution and water control act permits.

Basik lives in Indian Land. She’s been using a humidifier to clean the air in her home. She said for what everyone has been through, the fine should’ve been higher.

“Why don’t you ask Robert Kraft, how that’s going to affect his wallet?” Basik asked.

The company not only has to pay a fine, but DHEC is mandating them to fix several problems to prevent further issues. According to the consent order, some of those action items include determining the total volume of sludge in the equipment and the removal of sludge from several other pieces of equipment.

You can read the consent order here.

Kerri Ann Bishop was hoping a steam stripper would be mandated. It would help decrease the pollutants that cause the stench. But it’s not.

“I guess that letter they want to do another one, so if New Indy doesn’t respond by then in July, they want to do another consent order, why do we even need that? The EPA consent order had several subdivisions for different issues so I’m not sure. It’s like we’re dragging it out two more months,” Bishop said.

But Bishop said she’s playing the long game, anything to rid the area of the smell.

“I do think at some point it’ll get fixed, it’s just when, and even ordering a steam stripper takes months that’s why I’ve been pushing that, I mean it’s going to take close to a year to get it here,” she said.

New Indy must also improve its wastewater treatment system after DHEC officials found the company failed to maintain it in good condition due to a build-up of sludge.

Senator Michael Johnson has been diligently fighting for the people affected by this – here is his latest letter to DHEC.