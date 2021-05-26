WANTED: York County suspect faces violent crime and drug charges

York County
Posted: / Updated:

York County Sheriff

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!
May 30 2021 06:00 pm

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on drug-related and violent crime charges.

Dexter Fowler II, 28, faces multiple charges including drug trafficking. His last known location was Palmetto Drive in Fort Mill. Fowler is described as a Black male, 6’1″ weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said Fowler was trafficking meth and is also wanted for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-628-3059.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories