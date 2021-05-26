WANTED: York County suspect faces violent crime and drug charges

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on drug-related and violent crime charges.

Dexter Fowler II, 28, faces multiple charges including drug trafficking. His last known location was Palmetto Drive in Fort Mill. Fowler is described as a Black male, 6’1″ weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said Fowler was trafficking meth and is also wanted for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-628-3059.