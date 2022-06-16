YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With a heat wave whipping through the nation, some folks need essential items.

“Listen guys, out there in this real world, if y’all listen to this, look out for the homeless people, because I tell ya, we go through hell out here,” said David Amos.

Amos is a 53-year-old military veteran who spent two tours overseas. And for the last 40 years, he’s been wandering all over the United States with just the items on his back.

“My sleeping bag, I got three changes of clothes, I got two t-shirts and a white [sic] beater but uh, other than that, I got nothing,” Amos says.

For Amos, it’s not as easy as going to a shelter and staying the night. He has a 27-year-old brother who lives in Statesville but won’t stay there because of his emphysema and a mental health disorder.

“I can’t be in a place, I suffer with post-traumatic stress, I can’t be in one place too long, I can’t stay in a house, I can’t stay in a tent, I gotta be in the open,” he said.

United Way York County says you can call 2-1-1, a help line with plenty of resources to help homeless victims, even if they have different circumstances.

“To be able to call one organization, or one entity that walks you through the resources that are available to you locally is critical for a family, and that’s the unique thing about 2-1-1. And the needs that they’re responding to range as well from homelessness to food insecurity to even suicide resources, pretty much anything,” said Director of Operations James Jeter.

There are over 158 agencies offering help to people who want it. Last year, United Way made nearly 4,000 referrals to get people the help they need.

“And sometimes people need to see one person that cares, and so being able to show them that you’re willing to take that additional effort I think could be really great,” said Collective Impact Director Summersby Okey.

Amos says he enjoys telling people about his story and he thanks everyone who stops by. He makes sure to call his brother every time he’s near a phone.

“Mike, if you see this on the news, or hear this on the radio, this is David, I love you, take care of your family brother,” Amos said.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can go to this website.