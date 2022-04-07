YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Community members are stepping up to show their support. One year ago, six people were killed in a mass shooting at a York County home.

An event was held at the first ARP Church Thursday in Rock Hill for family and friends to reflect and pray.

The local church opened its doors to give people a space to come in, reflect and pray to mark one year since six people were killed.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, and their two grandchildren, 5-year-old Noah and 9-year-old Adah, along with two air conditioning techs working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis and Robert Shook, were all killed when former NFL player Phillip Adams stormed inside the Lesslie home and shot them.

Adams’ brain was studied after he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and he was found to have CTE. The doctor said his brain damage came from playing football and it could lower the threshold for a person to commit a homicidal act.

One year later, authorities still don’t know why the Lesslie family was targeted.

Jeff Lesslie, the son of Robert and Barbara, provided the following statement to QCN:

“It has been a year since our community came face to face with the unbelievable. In the minutes, days, and months since, our family has remained fixed on the eternal hope we have in Christ. The following statement that we shared after the event remains true to this day. It has helped to guide us deeper into fellowship with one another in love. As CS Lewis has said, “come further up, come further in.

On behalf of the Lesslie, Alexander, and Kulbok clans, we would like to address the outpouring of heartbreak, shock, grief, and support from our family, friends, and community.

We are truly in the midst of the unimaginable. The losses we are suffering cannot be uttered at this time.

While we know there are no answers that will satisfy the question “why,” we are sure of one thing: we do not grieve as those without hope. Our hope is found in the promise of Jesus Christ, and we are enveloped by peace that surpasses all understanding. To that end, our hearts are bent toward forgiveness and peace. Toward love and connectedness. Toward celebration and unity. We honor all of those involved in this story with prayers and compassion specifically for the Shook family, the Lewis family, and the Adams family.

As Robert Lesslie would say, when peace like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, it is well with my soul.

If you would like to do something for the family, Adah and Noah would want you to stock the free pantries and libraries in your community.

Barbara and Robert would want you to be good stewards of what you are given, leaving every place better than it was before you got there.

Adah, Noah, Barbara, Robert, and the rest of the family would ask any memorials or gifts to be sent to Camp Joy North Carolina (918 South Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29607) in honor of hope and the promise of eternity.”

QCN spoke with Phillip Adams’ father Thursday morning and he said he and his wife are so sorry for the other families impacted by this tragedy.