ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Experts are evaluating the property and multiple inquiries have been made on the land where the failed Rock Hill training facility project for the Panthers sits.

Pitches are being solicited to set a value for the property, according to a federal court filing involving GT Real Estate, the company run by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.

“To that end, the debtor has shared NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) with two mixed-use real estate investors that have inquired about the status of the project and the Debtor is soliciting pitches from real estate valuation and other advisory firms,” the filing in federal court stated.

David Tepper’s real estate holdings company files for bankruptcy

A blame game took place between the City of Rock Hill, York County, and the Panthers owner following what was initially announced by the Panthers as a temporary pause in construction at the site. No agreement was reached, Tepper’s real estate company filed for bankruptcy, and the deal appeared to be all but dead.

All parties involved are seeking reimbursement, including a $21 million investment from York County. GT Real Estate and the billionaire hedge funder, who recently moved up 39 spots on Forbes Billionaires List, was set to receive a $225 million payment from Rock Hill and didn’t.

York County has since filed a lawsuit against Tepper’s realty company.