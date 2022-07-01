YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident after troopers said an SUV went through a stop sign and struck another vehicle Friday morning.

The deadly wreck happened at 11:42 a.m. Friday, July 1, on Porter Road at Barringer Road, about four miles south of Rock Hill.

SC State Highway Patrol said Kolhby Austin Orr, 20, of Rock Hill, was driving a 2008 GMC SUV with someone else in the vehicle when he disregarded the stop sign and struck a 2005 Kia SUV.

Troopers said the Kia then traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was injured and taken to Piedmont Medical where the person succumbed to their injuries, Highway Patrol said.

The passenger inside the GMC was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.