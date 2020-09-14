Suspect injured in gunfire exchange with York CO. deputies

A man was injured while exchanging gunfire with deputies who were investigating a domestic incident involving a pregnant woman, York County officials say.

Officers responded to calls around 9 a.m. on Saturday regarding a domestic violence incident involving a pregnant woman. The calls originated from a restaurant on South Anderson Road.

The woman told deputies she had been hit repeatedly in the stomach and had a gun pointed at her by her boyfriend at her home on Steen Circle in Rock Hill.

RELATED: Man shot during incident with York County deputy

Deputies went to the home about an hour later and upon their arrival they immediately came under gunfire by Darrin Cherry, 28, who had two handguns, the police report indicated. It is unclear if Cherry was the boyfriend.

Gunfire was exchanged with the suspect and a short time later the suspect was arrested. A small child, who was not injured in the shooting, was located in the backseat of the car Cherry was driving.

No deputies were injured, however, the suspect Cherry suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

SLED was called in to conduct an independent investigation, per the department’s protocol.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android