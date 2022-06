YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dive crews are searching for a possible drowning victim on the Catawba River, the York County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies along with the Leslie Volunteer Fire Department responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday June 12.

A dive team suspended its search when darkness set in until Monday morning, authorities said.

Officials were set to give an update on Monday on the status of the search.