Search continues for suspect in deadly hit-and-run in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is recirculating photos of a suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred last October in York County.

Officials responded to the incident around 4:30 a.m. near US-21 near Regent Parkway in York County. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run and was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle was a 2004-2010 black 5-series BMW. The suspect left in the vehicle traveling northbound towards I-77 and Carowinds, the police report indicated. The vehicle would have damage on the driver’s side and the driver’s side mirror may be missing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 864-241-1000 or 877-409-4321.