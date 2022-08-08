YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in York County has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal accident happened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, along Lesslie Highway.

Thomas Upchurch, 41, of Rock Hill, was operating a motorcycle when he was struck by another vehicle, authorities said. He was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The other vehicle, a Ford F-150, was operated by a 28-year-old Rock Hill woman who had two children, a 6 and 10-year-old, in the vehicle. The driver and 10-year-old suffered injuries, authorities said.

The investigation revealed both vehicles had been traveling east on Lesslie Highway when the motorcycle tried to pass in a no-passing zone as the Ford F-150 was attempting to turn into a private drive and struck the motorcycle, SC State Highway Patrol said.

SC Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating. Pathology and toxicology are pending.