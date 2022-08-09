YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Moments before a trial was set to begin Tuesday, Ricky Price pled guilty to a charge stemming from a 2020 arrest.

Price was one of two men involved in a controversial 2021 arrest in Rock Hill that made national headlines and raised questions on the use of force.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Price was out on a bond on the 2020 charges when officers pulled him over for a traffic stop that police later said turned violent. Price’s brother Travis was also arrested in the incident, but his charges were later dropped.

Trial date set for Rock Hill officer fired, charged after controversial arrests

The 2020 arrest stems from a crack cocaine deal. Price was charged with manufacturing/distributing cocaine base, 2nd offense.

On Monday, a jury had been seated for the trial, but just as the jury was to start hearing from the prosecution and defense in the case, Price opted to plead guilty to the charge.

A judge sentenced him to five years suspended with three years probation.

The charges from the 2021 arrest, where Price faces drug and weapons charges, are still pending.