YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Travis Lamont Gathers is accused of robbing six fast food restaurants in the summer of 2020. The restaurants include Bojangles, Wendy’s, and Mcdonald’s and they span York County in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and Lake Wylie.

This week Gathers stands trial for a June 28, 2020 incident from the Bojangles in Lake Wylie. Tuesday, on day one, the jury heard from the manager and employee from Bojangles and watched a chilling surveillance video of the gunpoint robbery.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The jury also heard from witnesses from armed robberies at two Rock Hill Wendy’s on July 12 and 16 of 2020. Gathers is accused of those crimes but is not being tried for them here. That evidence is being brought in to corroborate the prosecution’s case.

Police and forensics witnesses regarding DNA and ballistics also testified Tuesday. The issue at this point seems to be whether the same gun was used in all three robberies. The defense is saying it was not and the defense on behalf of Gathers is denying all charges.

The trial continues Wednesday with more witnesses from the prosecution. It is unknown whether the defense will present a case and whether the defendant will testify.