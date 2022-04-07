(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you live in York County, you may soon see your water and sewer bills go up.

Monday night, York County Council requested the public be notified about a water and sewer increase proposed by the city of Rock Hill. The proposed rate hike is 11 percent for water and three percent for sewer services.

If the proposed increases are approved, it won’t just affect the city of Rock Hill but also the county itself. York County buys its water from Rock Hill and uses the city facilities for sewer treatment services.

Other areas impacted by the possible water and sewer rate hike include Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York, and other areas in the county.

Rock Hill City Council has not yet voted on the proposal, but customers should be prepared for a possible increase. The York County Council has sent a letter to Rock Hill’s city manager expressing their concerns about a rate hike at this time.

Rock Hill’s water rate increases will total 80 percent in the last seven years, and sewer rates will rise by 78 percent in nine years.

