Pedestrian struck by 2 SUVs, killed while walking along I-77 north of Fort Mill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pedestrian walking along southbound Interstate 77 Thursday night was struck and killed by two SUVs in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 21-year-old from Marshville, N.C. was walking in the far-right lane of I-77 in York County about three miles north of Fort Mill.

Around 9:24 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by an SUV. Moments later, they were struck by a second SUV, troopers said.

The person died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Officials said the drivers of the vehicles were not injured in the crash.

Southbound I-77 was closed for a number of hours while emergency crews were on scene. Traffic was diverted through the S.C. Welcome Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

