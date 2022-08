YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in York County are investigating the cause of outdoor sirens going off across the area on Thursday.

York County Emergency Management said it’s aware that outdoor sirens are going off.

“There is no emergency, and they’re investigating to find out why,” York County tweeted.

