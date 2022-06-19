YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision Friday, according to the York County Coroner.
William Bradley, 69, of Gastonia, N.C. was identified as the driver who died.
Officials say the accident happened on Charlotte Highway and Campbell Road. Investigation revealed that Bradley’s car left the roadway, hit a culvert, crossed Campbell Road, struck a tree, and caught fire.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled and this crash is under investigation by the SCHP and the Coroner’s Office.