CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are asking for help identifying a man connected to a death investigation in York County, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The individual pictured below is a person of interest, as he was seen with the victim.

Police say the person found dead (who is unidentified) was found in the woods behind the BP Gas Station on Charlotte Highway in Clover/Lake Wylie.

With any information, the public is urged to call the York County Sheriff’s Office.