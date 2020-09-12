York County deputy shoots man after responding to domestic call

The State Law Enforcement Division of South Carolina has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, the York County Sheriff’s Office says.

Officers responded to calls regarding a domestic violence incident around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on Steen Circle by Neely’s Store Road in the Lesslie community near Rock Hill. A confrontation between an armed man and a deputy led to gunshots being fired.

The deputy was not injured, however, the armed man who has not been identified suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries as unknown at this time.

SLED will conduct an external investigation.

