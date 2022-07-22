YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a memorial at the intersection of Highway 160 and Brayden Parkway in honor of a 19-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash on Monday.

Neighbors tell Queen City News this is something they’ve been trying to prevent for months, asking everyone from the York County Council to the Department of Transportation for help, but they say no one is listening to them.

“Not surprised that something was going to happen like this,” Karen Latimore says. She’s been one of the neighbors living in Brayden Homes pushing for a traffic light at that intersection. “We constantly hear screeches all the time.”

On Monday, South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist crashed into a Honda Sedan and died, marking the 12th death on York County roads this year.

Latimore says until there’s a traffic light right here, that total will rise.

“A traffic light or a no left turn with a concrete barrier in the way so that no one can do it, something needs to be done,” Latimore said.

Neighbors have been sending emails to the Department of Transportation and even members of the York County Council demanding something be done.

One email dated November 8, 2021, says, “Are we waiting for a death to occur before any action is taken.”

Latimore says several emails were sent to DOT regarding Monday’s deadly crash.

District traffic engineer Vic Edwards responded to a neighbor this week saying, “We are aware of the fatality that happened on 7/18, involving a motorcycle and Honda automobile. Based on the most recent data collected, I am unable to honor your request for a signal at this time. We will examine the particulars of the fatal crash to determine the reason for it occurring.”

“Sad that they don’t care, like they put a light just down the road in the Baxter Community and that’s all residential and we have a huge commercial park here with over 600 homes,” Latimore said.

Neighbors are now sending emails to their York County delegates about this intersection. We have also reached out to York County Council and DOT about the concerns at this road.