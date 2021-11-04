Name, design revealed for $52 million ‘premier park’ project in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The area once known as Riverbend Park is now called “Catawba Bend Preserve,” York County officials said Thursday as plans for a $52 million park development project were revealed.

Officials said Riverbend Park was just a placeholder name for what will be a 1,900-acre project between Neely Store Road and the Catawba River.

York County officials said the park will include hiking, mountain biking, camping, picnicking, boating and fishing. Access to the river will also be available.

Officials said they expect the preserve to be developed in three phases over 15 years.

