YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in York County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened at 9:43 a.m. Friday, June 17, on SC HWY 55 near SC HWY 557 just outside the city limits of Clover.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was operating a 2005 Harley Davidson. The other vehicle involved was a 1998 GMC Sierra pickup, driven by a juvenile with a juvenile passenger.

Highway Patrol said both were traveling on HWY 55 when the motorcycle attempted an improper turn and was struck by the pickup. The motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries, troopers said.

The two juveniles were not injured in the accident.

This deadly crash remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol.