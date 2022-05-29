YORK COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcycle operator was killed after being struck head-on by a pickup truck overnight, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 1 a.m. Sunday on US 321. A Harley Davidson motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved in the collision. The motorcycle operator was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the pickup truck, driven by 75-year-old Smyrna resident Evelyn Bowlin, traveled into the center and struck the motorcycle head-on.

There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.