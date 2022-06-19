YORK COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning accident with a pickup truck last week, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the accident around 10 a.m. Friday on SC Highway 55 near SC Highway 557. 50-year-old Clover resident James Harris was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Harris was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle and was attempting to make a U-turn when he was struck by a pickup truck that was being driven by a juvenile with one juvenile passenger, troopers said.

Both vehicles were traveling east on 55, the report indicated. Officials say the motorcycle attempted an improper turn and was struck by the pickup.

Pathology and toxicology results are pending and this remains an active investigation.