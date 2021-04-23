911 caller remembers moments leading up to York Co. mass shooting

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- David Fudge says it is something he will never forget. He recounted the moments on April 7 after a man went on a shooting spree, killing six people in York County.

We only spoke with Fudge for a few minutes, but you can still see he is going through a lot. He wonders why anyone would want to shoot and kill a well-known member of the Rock Hill community.

Fudge says he’s been leaning on his immediate family and church families to cope with the memories. He was one of the callers to 911, and two weeks later the pain of recounting the shooting is still on his face.

He worked for Robert Leslie for seven years and was cutting the grass on the property when Phillip Adams went into the home and then shot and killed Leslie, his wife Barbara, and the couple’s two grandchildren.

“I didn’t see him come up,” added Fudge. “But I saw him there. I saw him fire shots at the GSM men, I heard him when he went in the house, I could tell it wasn’t good.”

Both GSM Services workers were hit in the gun fire, James Lewis died as well.

“If he had been 30 to 45 minutes earlier, I would have been close to those trucks, the two GSM trucks,” says Fudge. “I would have been right there because that’s where I started cutting.”

Phillip Adams took his own life, in recently released search warrants, investigators went to the room of Adams found numerous notebooks with cryptic writing with different designs and emblems. Police believe Adams may have been following a new religion or ideology

“They were just good people, it’s just hard to understand.”

Now David Fudge says it is he who must lean on his faith to get through this horrible tragedy.

“Tough situation,” Fudge said. “I’ve had some troubles getting over it and I know it’s going to be a long time getting over it. God’s been with me.”

Fudge says another part that makes it so tough, he knows how close he came to possibly being shot. He says Adams looked at him as he left the home, but figured he was too far away, and Adams hopped on an ATV and drove off.