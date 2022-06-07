YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One man is dead following a shooting that happened Monday in the area of Astor Court and Warwick Circle in Clover.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, 20-year-old Terron Hubert, of Clover, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Details surrounding what led up to Hubert’s death are not yet clear, and no information about a suspect was immediately given.

Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. The death is still under investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office and the York County Coroner’s Office.