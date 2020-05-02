Man arrested after resisting arrest in Fort Mill, police say

On Tuesday an officer in Fort Mill caught three men smoking marijuana near 2911 West Highway 160. When the officer approached, the suspects attempted to flee but returned to the scene once prompted by the officer. One of the suspects, Bashaud Breeland, got out of his vehicle, started speaking with the officer. Breeland was told he was under arrested and tried to flee, the police report indicated.

Officers caught the suspect and attempted to handcuff him but he continually resisted. Officers first drew a taser and when that didn’t work guns were drawn.

Ultimately he was taken into custody and open containers of alcohol and drugs were found in his possession. Deputies were given permission by him to search his phone and they say a number of messages involving drug transactions were found.

Breeland faces multiple charges including resisting arrest and drugs possession.