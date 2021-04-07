Major congestion expected on I-77 in York County during Catawba River Bridge project

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A major construction project could have a big impact on South Carolina drivers who cross the Catawba River on I-77.

“For 17 days, beginning May 6, it’s going to be pretty congested on I-77,” said Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors who live in the area are concerned about the expected traffic jams.

“It’s going to be a lot of back-ups because basically, I live right down the street,” one driver told FOX 46. “It’s going to be difficult to maneuver in and out of neighborhoods trying to get around. I can see it being difficult.”

The much-needed and long-awaited Catawba River Bridge Project is planned to begin just a few weeks from now, which means road closures, traffic diversions, detours, and an overall headache for drivers.

“It’s going to be more people packed in this area, that’s why we’re asking people to think about different routes to work,” Faris said.

A majority of the closures happening along I-77 on-ramps are starting at Sutton Road, heading south. This includes Cherry and Celanese roads.

“It’s going to be rough. Celanese is already super packed all the time, so I can only imagine what’s going to happen.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

After the 17-day shutdown, drivers will have a new deck installed on the original south side of the bridge. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for drivers to be patient and pay attention throughout the area to keep themselves and the construction crews safe.

“Let them work, let them live,” Faris said. “Slow down, keep your attention on the road and not on your phone.”

The Sheriff’s Office added that if you’re involved in any kind of accident, along the I-77 corridor where construction is going on, you need to keep two things in mind:

If it is a minor accident, move your vehicle out of the active lanes of traffic. Pull over to a safe spot then you can call the state troopers.

However, if it’s a serious enough accident where there are injuries and you cannot move your car, the Sheriff’s Office has tow trucks on standby, ready to go in either direction to alleviate any major backups.