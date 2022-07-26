YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Kings Mountain man was killed this weekend in a motorcycle accident in the Lake Wylie area, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Kevin Brown, 45, of Kings Mountain, was operating a motorcycle near the intersection of Highway 49 and Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie on Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a crash.

Brown was transported to Atrium Steele Creek where he died from his injuries.

SC Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.